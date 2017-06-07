Apple now insures your Mac in case of spills and drops

Much like its near-namesake, AppleCare+ for Mac covers your device for three years at a pop, including telephone support. The company will look after you for two accidents during that time, although each one still carries a hefty premium. Should you break your screen or dent your external enclosure, you'll pay $99, while anything more severe is priced at $299.

The desktops are the cheapest to insure, with the Mac Mini setting you back $99, while an iMac is $169 and the Mac Pro costs $249. Laptop-wise, the MacBook and Air models are priced at $249, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is $269 and the 15-incher is $379. Then again, if it's a choice between AppleCare+ or shelling out the better part of three grand on a new laptop, three or four Benjamins is preferable.