DirecTV Now will only stream in Chrome on the web

"We will no longer be supporting Safari or Internet Explorer browsers after June," a new notification page reads, "of course the DirecTV Now app will still be your go-to when streaming on your mobile devices." The page includes links to either stay in the current browser or download Google Chrome.

Given Chrome's market dominance, the switchover is unlikely to affect too many of DirecTV's customers. As the notice says, users should have no problem tuning in via the service's mobile or streaming box apps. And, finally, after years as the most commonly used browser on the web, users actually ditching Internet Explorer.