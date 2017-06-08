A video game trailer has been nominated for an Academy Award

With its thought-provoking trailer running at almost 11 minutes long, the promo video highlights the interconnected nature of, well, everything. Overdubbed with a speech from renowned British philosopher, Alan Watts, the trailer uses in-game footage to show life in all its strange and wonderful forms. Thanks to its length and intriguing subject matter, this clever promotional video now stands a shot at winning an Academy Award for best animated short film.

Interestingly, This isn't the first time that the game's developer, David OReilly, has flirted with cinema. Using his gaming expertise and incorporating it into cinema, OReilly created the holographic video game scenes in Spike Jonze's brilliant sci-fi flick, Her.

For those who are curious about a game that lets you play as everything from an atom to a traffic cone, Everything is out now on PS4, PC and Mac. With the video already winning the Jury Prize for Animation at this year's Vienna Shorts film festival, perhaps it will go on to be the first ever video game trailer to win an Academy Award.