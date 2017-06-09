Apple deems Pepe 'objectionable' and bans the frog from its App Store

"My friend and I came up with the idea of combining shitposting with autistic screeching, so we made this just for fun," wrote the developer, who seems nice and not at all like the sort of person who would make fun of the disabled for entertainment. The game itself appears to be a run of the mill Flappy Bird ripoff but with more intentional yelling. And while it has been banished from the App Store, the game is still available on Google Play.