The Switch version of 'FIFA 18' doesn't have a story mode

As it stands, this still promises to be miles above other portable footie games in terms of quality. We have yet to get hands-on time (we'll hopefully try it soon), but it's already apparent that EA isn't cutting the core gameplay mechanics: you're still getting detailed graphics and physics, and the title will play at 1080p when docked at home. Also, the Switch-specific local multiplayer is a definite advantage: even if your friends don't have a Switch, you can still square off in tabletop mode (you'll need two Switches for local seasons mode, mind you).

The Switch version won't be delayed, either, as it's arriving on September 29th like the other FIFA 18 releases. And that's promising all by itself. While it remains to be seen how other games and developers treat the Switch, this suggests that you'll get a truly deep (if not always feature-matched) sports experience without having to wait longer than your TV-bound friends.