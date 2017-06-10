Show More Results

'FIFA 18' will continue 'The Journey' of Alex Hunter

EA's story mode returns for a second season.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
One of the best additions to FIFA 17 was 'The Journey', a mode that put players in the shoes of a fictional young star called Alex Hunter. Today at EA's E3 press conference, it was confirmed that FIFA 18 will pick up his story after the events of the last game. A brief trailer teaser shows a wealth of real-life stars including former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand speculating on Hunter's future and a possible transfer. Presumably, you'll be taking the up-and-comer to a new club, in the hope of impressing more managers and earning silverware. We can't wait.

