Cyberpunk game 'The Last Night' revealed as Xbox 'launch exclusive'

It's been a couple of years since we checked in on The Last Night, but the indie game just popped up during Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing, now tagged as a "launch exclusive." The Studio Ghibli-inspired dark fantasy game is looking as beautiful as ever and of course, the trailer is presented in Xbox One X-ready 4K resolution. Deemed a "cinematic platformer" it brings equal amounts of rain, neon and atmosphere -- sort of like an 8-bit Frame City Killer. Check back later this week when we have its developers, Odd Tales, join us for a live interview.