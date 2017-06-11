Show More Results

Watch EA's E3 2017 event in under 13 minutes

"Star Wars: Battlefront II," "Madden 18," "FIFA 18" and a lot more.

Billy Steele, @wmsteele
33m ago in AV
    The action at E3 2017 has officially started. EA tipped its hand today with an event full of big announcements. If you weren't able to catch the news on Madden 18, FIFA 18, Battlefront II, A Way Out, Anthem and more earlier today, don't worry. We've distilled the news down to less than 13 minutes so you can catch up with a quickness over the weekend. Be sure to check out our conversation with EA's Patrick Soderlund on what the company has planned for the rest of the year, too.

    Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

