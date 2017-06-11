'Metro: Exodus' brings post-apocalyptic gameplay to Xbox One X

Microsoft has plenty of Xbox One X exclusives to show at E3, but here's one you might not have expected: a brand new Metro game. 4A Games has taken the wraps off of Metro: Exodus, the next installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise. There's precious little to know about the plot line at this point, but it's clear that the game will make good use of the One X's hardware -- even the devastated Russian landscape looks gorgeous. The title is a console exclusive on Xboxes, and it'll also be available for Windows 10 when it arrives sometime in 2018.