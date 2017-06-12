'Age of Empires' is getting a 4K upgrade

Hey, Blizzard: you're not the only developer that can remaster a classic real-time strategy game. Microsoft has unveiled Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a rework of Ensemble Studio's history-based conquer-the-map title. Graphics and sound get the obvious improvements with 4K resolution support, higher-detail visuals and a remastered soundtrack, but there are some functional improvements, too. There's a new narrative, Xbox Live multiplayer, new zoom levels (no more panning around to see a large-scale fight) and other unspecified gameplay improvements.
Microsoft is offering a chance to beta-test the Definitive Edition ahead of its launch later in 2017. This isn't the sequel that Age of Empires veterans want, but take heart: there's supposed to be more news at an event at Germany's Gamescom in late August. This definitely isn't the end of Microsoft's efforts to revive the franchise.
