Alienware's E3 is all about gaming monitors and accessories

As for peripherals, there's the Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse ($50) and Elite Gaming Mouse ($90). They both feature on-the-fly DPI switching, allowing you to tweak performance for different types of games. The Elite Gaming Mouse adds some ergonomic enhancements, including the ability to change its weight. On the keyboard front, there's the $90 Advanced Gaming Keyboard, which uses mechanical keys (with KaiHua brown switches). The $120 Pro Gaming Keyboard adds a volume roller, more elaborate RGB lighting and onboard memory for saving macro commands.

And if you've been holding out for more power in the Area 51 desktop, you'll be able to equip it with AMD's 16-core Threadripper CPU on July 27th. Support for Intel's X-Series CPUs, including its 18-core behemoth, is coming soon.

While many of these announcements have been a longtime coming -- Alienware fans have been asking for revamped monitors for years -- they're a sign that Dell is ready to devote even more to the gaming world. Finally, you'll be able to build an Alienware system with completely matching components.

