Logitech gives gamers a reason to like wireless mice

The catch, as you might expect, is that you need both Powerplay ($100) and a compatible mouse to make this work. Thankfully, there are two mice to choose from: the G703 Lightspeed ($100) is the simpler, lighter model of the two, while the G903 Lightspeed ($150) adds a customizable button layout, a more ambidextrous design and mechanical elements that boost the button feel and responsiveness. All told, you're looking at a minimum $200 to get Logitech's ideal experience.

You'll also have to wait a little while. Although both the G703 and G903 are shipping in June, Powerplay doesn't arrive until August. If the one-two combo lives up to expectations, though, you'll have the freedom of movement that a wireless mouse offers without worrying that you'll miss a game-winning shot.

