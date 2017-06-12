Logitech gives gamers a reason to like wireless mice

Ask dedicated gamers why they prefer wired mice over wireless and you'll hear two familiar refrains: even a little wireless lag can be unacceptably high, and it's no fun to plug in or swap batteries mid-match. Logitech may have found a way to kill both birds with one stone. It's introducing a pair of technologies, Lightspeed and Powerplay, that theoretically make wireless gaming mice practical even if you depend on pinpoint accuracy. Lightspeed uses "end-to-end signal optimization" to cut latency down to a single millisecond, while the Powerplay system (above) relies on magnetic resonance to continuously charge your mouse. In short, it should perform about as well as a wired mouse without that pesky cord getting in the way.
The catch, as you might expect, is that you need both Powerplay ($100) and a compatible mouse to make this work. Thankfully, there are two mice to choose from: the G703 Lightspeed ($100) is the simpler, lighter model of the two, while the G903 Lightspeed ($150) adds a customizable button layout, a more ambidextrous design and mechanical elements that boost the button feel and responsiveness. All told, you're looking at a minimum $200 to get Logitech's ideal experience.
You'll also have to wait a little while. Although both the G703 and G903 are shipping in June, Powerplay doesn't arrive until August. If the one-two combo lives up to expectations, though, you'll have the freedom of movement that a wireless mouse offers without worrying that you'll miss a game-winning shot.
