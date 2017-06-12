'Monster Hunter World' heads to PlayStation in early 2018

If you're a Monster Hunter from way back, you'll likely be excited to know that Capcom's latest iteration, Monster Hunter World, is set to release in early 2018. The trailer came onstage at Sony's PlayStation Live experience at E3 in Los Angeles, showing us a lush environment with reptilian monsters both large and small, plus a huge fire-breathing bird-thing that, well, shows up just in time to help the hunter get away from a big scent-carnivore. Monster Hunter World will also appear on Xbox One at the same time, with a PC release at a later date.
We haven't had a new console version from the series since Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the Wii U in 2012. Portable versions came to Sony's PSP and iOS in the intervening years. Monster Hunter 4, and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and Monster Hunter Generations were all released to Nintendo's 3DS. This will be the first non-Nintendo release of a game in the series since the PlayStation 2 version of Monster Hunter 2 in 2006. Monster Hunter XX will arrive for the Nintendo Switch this year as well.
