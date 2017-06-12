'Monster Hunter World' heads to PlayStation in early 2018

We haven't had a new console version from the series since Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate on the Wii U in 2012. Portable versions came to Sony's PSP and iOS in the intervening years. Monster Hunter 4, and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and Monster Hunter Generations were all released to Nintendo's 3DS. This will be the first non-Nintendo release of a game in the series since the PlayStation 2 version of Monster Hunter 2 in 2006. Monster Hunter XX will arrive for the Nintendo Switch this year as well.

