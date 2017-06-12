Pacifist RPG 'Undertale' heading to PS4 and Vita 

The game's short trailer looks very much like the game we saw on PC, adding little more than portability (for Playstation Vita owners) and Japanese language support. Already have the game on PC? Well, there is one excuse to double dip: a PS4 / Vita collector's edition of the game will be available from Fangamer, and will include a physical copy of the game, an illustrated booklet, the game's soundtrack and a musical locket. Neat! The only bad news? There's no launch date yet. Sony only promises the game will be coming "soon."

