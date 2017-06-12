Pacifist RPG 'Undertale' heading to PS4 and Vita 

If you've never looked at a PC as a gaming device, you might have missed one of 2015's best, most unexpected RPG hits: Undertale. It was a quirky, independent game that billed itself as "the friendly RPG where nobody has to die," but it was more than a pacifist adventure -- it was a role playing game that made every encounter a puzzle, a joke and a moral choice. Sound like your jam? Worry not -- Sony just announced at E3 that the game is coming to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.
The game's short trailer looks very much like the game we saw on PC, adding little more than portability (for Playstation Vita owners) and Japanese language support. Already have the game on PC? Well, there is one excuse to double dip: a PS4 / Vita collector's edition of the game will be available from Fangamer, and will include a physical copy of the game, an illustrated booklet, the game's soundtrack and a musical locket. Neat! The only bad news? There's no launch date yet. Sony only promises the game will be coming "soon."
