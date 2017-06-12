Sony wants you to control PlayStation games on your phone

We're still waiting on full launch details as we write this, but That's You will be first out the gate with a July 4th launch. It'll be free for PlayStation Plus members. From what we've seen, the concept is promising. The addition of a mobile component lets developers build games with collective decision making (Hidden Agenda is a notable example) and private information that wouldn't be an option if you were only looking at a TV screen. It also makes PlayStation games more accessible by using a touch interface that many people already understand.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!