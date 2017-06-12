Polyarc's VR game 'Moss' is a 'Zelda'-esque mousey adventure

In September 2016, a trio of ex-Destiny and Halo developers raised $3.5 million in seed money from overseas developers to create a new studio, Polyarc, dedicated to making virtual reality content. We know what their first big project will be: On Sony's PlayStation stage at E3, the company released a trailer and gave hands-on time for its upcoming VR game Moss.
The game appears to be sort of a Legend of Zelda by way of Brian Jacques, though our lady mouse hero will deal with more puzzles than swordfights, according to UploadVR. The trailer's description notes that players will follow the adventurous Quill as she solves the mystery of an ancient magic stone and defeats fearsome enemies. Moss will be PSVR exclusive and release during the Holiday 2017 season.