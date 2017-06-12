‘Starlink’ is ‘Skylanders’ for space babies

Unlike other toy-to-life games that leveraged NFC or RFID "portals" to put the characters in-game, Starlink slaps the whole thing on your controller. You'll be able to heavily customize your in-game ships with different pilots, hulls, wings and weapons to find the exact match for your preferred playstyle.

Interestingly, rather than have to navigate a complex set of component menus, you simply replace parts directly on the physical model and their digital counterparts appear instantly in-game. If that sounds like a hassle, you can also leave the models on the shelf. "We designed that idea that every physical part that you buy, you will unlock a digital part" Starlink creative director, Laurent Malvill, told Games Industry. "So if you want the full experience, you can play with the starships on top of your controller. But if you want to just display the collectibles on your shelf, and play the game without them, you can do that as well."

Starlink is slated for a Q4 2018 release on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

