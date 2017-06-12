Ubisoft's 'Steep' will soon take you to the 2018 Winter Olympics

Ubisoft's extreme sports, open-world game Steep is getting its first full expansion pack later this year. The "Road to the Olympics" add-on will, as the name suggests, take you into an experience tied around the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. You'll have the chance to represent your favorite country across different competitions, including the snowboard slopestyle and halfpipe, as well as ski cross and slalom. Based on the trailer released today, it looks like Steep's Road to the Olympics could be a good time killer, especially since it's an officially licensed product.
The new expansion pack is slated to arrive on December 5th, though Ubisoft didn't say how much it'll cost or whether Steep Season Pass holders are going to get it for free.
