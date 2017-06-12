Microsoft's Xbox controllers are more customizable than ever

Like the idea of customizing a controller in the Xbox Design Lab, but wish you could add a little more flair or (gasp) practical features? You just got your wish. Microsoft has added a slew of new customization options, including four new main colors, 11 thumbstick colors, metallic finishes on D-pads and triggers, and (most importantly) rubberized grips. Personalized gamepads are still expensive at $80, but you might feel like that money is better spent after this. And importantly, Microsoft is also expanding where you can use the Design Lab.
As of today, the Lab is available in the UK, France and Germany -- it's no longer a strictly North American affair. More European countries are arriving this summer, Microsoft says. British gamers can expect prices to start at £70, so you won't be paying much of a premium versus your American or Canadian counterparts. If you want a controller that matches your favorite FIFA team, it's now trivially easy to make that happen.
