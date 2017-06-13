Google highlights what it thinks an app should be

Many mobile app stores have an editor's choice section that spotlights the latest and greatest titles. However, Google wants to go one step further. It's launching an Android Excellence section in the Play Store that highlights the apps that offer "incredible user experiences," adopt Google's "best practices" and are fine-tuned to run well on phones around the world. To put it another way, these are the apps that Google wants to see -- you should have a good experience, of course, but they'll also show the way for budding developers.