Apple issues billion-dollar ‘green’ bond to support clean projects

This move comes a year after the company issued a similar $1.5 billion bond after the Paris climate agreement was ratified in 2015. "Leadership from the business community is essential to address the threat of climate change and protect our shared planet, Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, told Reuters.

That money will go towards efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Apple's own facilities, as well as throughout its supply chain, by financing renewable energy, procuring more recycled and renewable source materials so as to reduce its need to mine for them. For example, one of the 16 projects that Apple financed with its original bond last year was Liam, the robotic iPhone disassembler.