It's pretty hard not to get misty-eyed while playing Pac Man off the original cart, complete with faded, battle-worn label. The experience is even better when it plays in full screen on a modern TV, without having to jump through any hoops. The company behind the hardware -- Hyperkin -- has a long history of making modern versions of classic consoles (the SNES, Genesis in particular). You can be sure there's attention to detail too, with the RetroN 77. I'm reliably informed that those who remember moving the cart in their original Atari (and causing the game to glitch), might get the same experience here (if you want).

Really, though, the RetroN 77 is about fun, and keeping the Atari legacy alive -- and given the recent reveal of Ataribox, it's something lots of people are passionate about. Yes you can use original joysticks, but also there are USB options too, if going full authentic with vulnerable hardware is a step too far. Hyperkin wouldn't commit to a price, but suggested the RetroN 77 should retail somewhere around $80, landing just in time for the you to get one (for your kids, of course) over the holidays.

