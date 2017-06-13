'Destiny 2' release dates confirmed for PC and consoles

Tonight during Sony's E3 2017 press conference we got a good look at the new trailer for Destiny 2, and now Bungie has revealed when the game will launch. Officially, the sequel will be released on PS4 and Xbox One September 6th, ahead of its PC debut October 24th, but that's not all. Pre-order betas start even earlier on consoles, on July 18th/19th for the PS4/Xbox One, respectively, before an open beta period starting July 21st on both systems, with everything ending July 23rd. PC gamers will get to test out an early version of the game at some point in "late August." Also, if PS4 is your platform of choice, there will again be timed exclusive content (until fall 2018, at least), including a multiplayer map, co-op strike, armor sets and one sniper rifle.