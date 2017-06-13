Show More Results

'Yoshi' on Switch is more cardboard, less yarn

Bring a friend for co-op when this arrives in 2018.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Nintendo

There's a new art style coming to the Yoshi franchise in its latest game, as the title character trundles around a diorama-styled 2.5-D setup collecting items, defeating enemies and solving puzzles. As shown in the trailer below, it will feature co-op gameplay like Donkey Kong Country Returns or the New Super Mario Bros games, and, in a change from Yoshi's Woolly World, the eggs are back. Nintendo says this action platformer will arrive on the Switch in 2018.

