'Yoshi' on Switch is more cardboard, less yarn

There's a new art style coming to the Yoshi franchise in its latest game, as the title character trundles around a diorama-styled 2.5-D setup collecting items, defeating enemies and solving puzzles. As shown in the trailer below, it will feature co-op gameplay like Donkey Kong Country Returns or the New Super Mario Bros games, and, in a change from Yoshi's Woolly World, the eggs are back. Nintendo says this action platformer will arrive on the Switch in 2018.