Google Drive will soon back up any file or folder on your computer

If you use a cloud storage app on your PC, there's a good chance you use it as much for backing up your system as you do for accessing files on different devices. And Google knows it. The internet giant is reinventing its Drive desktop app as Backup and Sync, a tool that... well, just look at the name. While it largely accomplishes the same tasks, it's now focused more on safeguarding your data, regardless of where it's stored on your computer. That includes pictures, too -- the updated software integrates the Google Photos desktop app, so you only need one app to sync it all. The only real limitation is the amount of Drive space you have... that 15GB free tier might not cut it.