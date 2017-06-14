Library of Congress archives select webcomics for posterity

You likely won't see absolutely everything from a given artist, let alone every artist under the sun. As the Library's Megan Halsbland explains, it's more about representative works, including from cultural groups that don't get much attention in the conventional collection.

The institution isn't stopping there, either. It's also launching a Web Cultures Web Archive that will pick sites that document cultural development on the internet, such as legendary GIFs or memes. It'll join the Library's American Folklife Center, so those viral images won't be left in isolation -- they'll be treated with the same respect as a classic song and other slices of Americana.