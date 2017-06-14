Xbox's new avatar options include prosthetics and a baby bump

The mission appears to be to increase diversity and customization options with the avatar system. As yesterday's announcement video from E3 shows, there's an emphasis on representing as many people as possible though new props and added customization features. Whether you're pregnant or have a prosthetic leg, Xbox wants you to feel included in their ecosystem.

The props and accessories are also intended to be gender neutral; there are no restrictions based on the gender appearance or selections of your avatar. "If you can see it in the store you can wear it. We're not holding you to any type of checkboxes," said Kathryn Storm, an interaction designer at Xbox, in an interview at the Xbox booth.

This isn't just a cosmetic makeover, though. "It's absolutely a complete redesign," said Xbox lead project manager Brian Saftler in the same interview. "We built these from the ground up. They're being built in Unity, which is a whole new engine, which has been exciting." The end goal? To make these avatars as flexible as possible. You can check out the trailer and full interview in the video below starting at about the 2:27 mark.

