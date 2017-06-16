Amazon’s ready to own the future of grocery shopping

That anecdote might help us understand why Amazon has just purchased Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. The Woot founder explained that Amazon employees were desperate for data on how Woot, a site that famously sold a "bag of crap," was successful. If true, then it's likely that Amazon will send an army of employees to Whole Foods to examine every part of its business.



Of course, the company has assured people that Whole Foods will "continue to operate" under its own brand. In addition, nothing will change (for now) about how the grocery store operates, sourcing food from "from trusted vendors and partners around the world." But behind the scenes, you can imagine individual outlets becoming laboratories for an enormous, constant experiment in grocery retail.



Give it a year or two, and Amazon will know everything about running a brick and mortar business selling fresh produce. That data, mixed with the information it's gleaning from its checkout-free Go outlets, will give it enormous insights on building the perfect store. The biggest changes, however, are likely to be behind the scenes. Amazon's fresh grocery efforts are small fry compared to a national chain with 431 physical stores across the country.



Amazon has also spent the last few years sucking up every piece of information about customer purchasing habits that it can. Retailers can make decisions based on macro trends of what people are buying, and when, but Amazon knows exactly what each of its users buy, and when. After all, between the Dash Button and Dash Wand, it can track how frequently people consume and re-order non perishables like toilet paper and soap. Imagine if Whole Foods only stocks precisely what Amazon's algorithms tell it to, potentially saving millions in unsold inventory.



Amazon is also working hard to ensure that it won't be killed by the same forces that helped to damage traditional retailers. It recently scored a patent enabling it to block access to a competitor's website within its locations. If you're wandering down the aisle in a Whole Foods, and you wonder if the bag of lentils you're holding would be cheaper at Trader Joe's, your query could be blocked. Amazon knows that "showrooming" of this kind helped online services at the expense of traditional retailers. Perhaps Amazon's biggest innovation will be to ensure that it won't be undone in the same way that it did for stores like Borders.