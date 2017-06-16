Engadget at E3: Checking in on indie game development in 2017

The indie-video-game industry is massive, churning out mainstream hits and padding the marketplaces on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile and even Nintendo Switch. But the one thing that makes indie development so flexible -- true independence from outside companies or investors -- is also what makes it so unstable.
We sat down with a trio of veteran indie developers -- Dennis Wedin (Hotline Miami), Erin Robinson Swink (Gravity Ghost) and Ben Ruiz (Aztez) -- on the Engadget stage at E3, where we were surrounded by the crushing noise and lights of gaming's largest publishers. It made for a fitting juxtaposition: The state of indie is strong even when creators are being ignored by companies like Sony and Microsoft. And the industry is becoming more secure by the day, thanks to a supportive community of developers.
See that part of the conversation right here:
One tasty tidbit that came up during the on-stage conversation (but didn't make it into the edited video): Wedin, the man responsible for one of the most unapologetically bloody games of the past 10 years, was planning on becoming a kindergarten teacher just before Hotline Miami really caught fire.
Follow your dreams, kids.
Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!