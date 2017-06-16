Engadget at E3: Checking in on indie game development in 2017

We sat down with a trio of veteran indie developers -- Dennis Wedin (Hotline Miami), Erin Robinson Swink (Gravity Ghost) and Ben Ruiz (Aztez) -- on the Engadget stage at E3, where we were surrounded by the crushing noise and lights of gaming's largest publishers. It made for a fitting juxtaposition: The state of indie is strong even when creators are being ignored by companies like Sony and Microsoft. And the industry is becoming more secure by the day, thanks to a supportive community of developers.

See that part of the conversation right here:

One tasty tidbit that came up during the on-stage conversation (but didn't make it into the edited video): Wedin, the man responsible for one of the most unapologetically bloody games of the past 10 years, was planning on becoming a kindergarten teacher just before Hotline Miami really caught fire.

Follow your dreams, kids.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!