Airbnb is buying a scam-fighting background check technology

The publication says Airbnb has been having trouble controlling the presence of listings created by bad players posing as home owners, as well as guests trying to bypass it and contacting hosts directly for almost a decade. Trooly tries to prevent both instances by analyzing data from any public record of the host or renter it can find, including social media and other sources. While Airbnb's spokesperson refused to talk about specifics when he confirmed the acquisition to Bloomberg, we hope this move leads to even fewer scams on the website in the future.