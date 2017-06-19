Ripplemaker brings modular synths to all skill levels with an iOS app

To start, all the modules are already wired. If you just want to play with a monosynth, you can get started right away. It's only when you want to experiment that you have to think about patch cables. There's also a separate sequencer that encourages dabbling in new sounds, complete with a random pattern generator that can get you started. Of course, you can sync with other apps and devices (in this case, through either Ableton Link or MIDI Clock) and export your creations as MIDI or WAV files.

Ripplemaker is available right now for $9. That's not the lowest price we've seen for a synth app, but it's better than the $20 to $30 you tend to pay for similar software. Professional musicians aren't likely to balk at higher prices, of course (it's still a bargain compared to a real synth setup), but the low cost makes it easier to jump in if you're a first-timer or hobbyist.