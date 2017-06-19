Time Warner is the latest broadcaster to ride Snapchat's coattails

This isn't Snap's first major video deal by any stretch. It has arrangements with ABC, ESPN, NBC and numerous other networks. However, the sheer volume of shows could help. As Variety notes, Snap wants to go from premiering one new original episode per day to three by the end of 2017. It won't get there through the Time Warner deal alone, but this is an important step. And there's certainly motivation to hurry -- Facebook is preparing originals that could compete directly for the attention of Snapchat's young audience.