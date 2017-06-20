Lenovo laptop concept flexes like a yoga mat

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. Although flexible screens are certainly a reality, concepts like this have a habit of either dying on the vine or translating to prototypes that aren't as exciting as the 3D renders. Lenovo itself is clearly counting on "advanced materials" and "new screen technologies" to make this work, which signals that any possible real-world version is years away.

Having said this, it's important to remember that this is Lenovo we're talking about. The company occasionally ships products that would only exist as concepts elsewhere -- Yoga Book, anyone? Lenovo may not have production plans for the exact PC you see here, but this might just hint at where it wants to go with computer design in the long term.