Samsung ready to relaunch the Galaxy Note line in August

There's no indication that Samsung is being overly hasty in launching the Note 8 on a familiar schedule. The safety processes that emerged from the Note 7 debacle were already in place for the S8, which isn't known to have run into any battery fires so far. In other words, there's no reason why it can't get back to business as usual.

All the same, it's apparent that Samsung still feels pressured to launch the new Note sooner than later. It not only has to worry about courting skittish buyers (particularly fans who had to return their Note 7s), but preempting what could be one of the larger iPhone launches in recent memory. If it can deliver the Note 8 in August, it might steal a bit of Apple's thunder and hold on to customers that might otherwise look for alternatives.