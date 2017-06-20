Show More Results

Image credit: Greg Wohlwend / Asher Vollmer
Yes, you can actually beat 'Threes!'

So much for your addiction being over.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
32m ago in Mobile
Greg Wohlwend / Asher Vollmer

Just when you thought the deceptively complex puzzler Threes! wasn't beatable, the internet comes along and proves you wrong. Three and a third years later (confirmed by the development team) the folks behind the ThreesPorn Twitter account have captured something special in the GIFs embedded below. It's quite a bit more elaborate as the victory screen for Solitaire on Windows, too. If you're going to strive to beat it yourself now that you know it's possible, don't scroll down. But if you want to know what score you should strive to top here's your target: 1,594,458.

