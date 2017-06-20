Zepp teams up with New Balance to gamify batting practice

Zepp's multi-sport sensor, which was revamped last year, fits directly onto a baseball bat. It can analyze your swing and give feedback as well as create personalized training plans. With NB HitClub, the app now lets you take swing challenges, earn achievements and compete with other users. US participants will also be eligible to win prizes every month. Some of the in-app challenges include the NB Power Hitter Challenge, which measures bat speed at impact and the NB Spring Challenge that measures time to impact.

"Our focus has always been to bring users the most exciting training experience possible, whether you are in Little League or a professional baseball player. The launch of NB HitClub achieves exactly that," said Robin Han, Zepp CEO in a statement.

The Zepp baseball-softball kit is $150 and the app with NB HitClub is free.