This isn't a bare-bones demo version of the map. All cutscenes are present and accounted for, there are two story-driven missions, some 40 challenges and you have access to the player-created missions from Contracts mode. More than that, all your progress will carry over to the full version of the game should you decide to buy it.

And speaking of which, the full game has been deeply discounted across all platforms. On Steam it's been marked down from $60 to $23.73 for the first season bundle, while folks on PlayStation 4 and Xbox can pick it up for $41.99 and $24, respectively.