Samsung puts you on the field with MLB VR videos

Are you a baseball aficionado with a Gear VR headset? You're in for a treat beyond Intel's weekly live games. Samsung and MLB have unveiled plans to release "over 20" virtual reality videos over the course of the league's 2017 season. Some of them will include highlights of key moments, such as All-Star events and division championships, while others will give you close-ups with players and "unrivaled" views of ballparks. Some of these will have supplements, too, such as stats and trivia.
The videos will be available in the US and several other baseball-loving parts of the world, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan.
Regular live VR games aren't coming anytime soon. Outside of the Intel deal, MLB isn't focused on as-it-happens experiences. However, this gives you a sense of what could happen with VR baseball viewing (and VR sports in general) going forward: it's less about the outcome of a game and more about giving you a sense of what it's like to walk on to the field.