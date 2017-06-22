Airbnb tests payment-splitting feature so you don't get stiffed

In April, Airbnb also began testing a flexible payment option, allowing customers to pay a portion of the reservation amount up front and the rest a little later. Other recent changes include a new search tool that pulls up listings suitable for business travel and a photographic guide feature to clarify the check-in process.

According to The Next Web, split payments has been one of Airbnb's most requested features. While it's only available in select places now, the company plans to expand the feature to more listings later this year.