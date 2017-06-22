Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
YouTube TV expands to ten more US metropolitan markets

It’s opening to users in major cities in Texas, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Minnesota and Washington, DC.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
24m ago in Services
YouTube TV seemed an adequate addition to the increasingly crowded streaming television market, but it launched back in April with a modest area footprint, operating in only five US cities for its first few months. Today, they're expanding availability to anyone in half a dozen secondary metropolitan areas in the country.

Those city-regions include: Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Alabama, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. It's still a slow rollout for a service that competes with the likes of the comparatively-priced Hulu Live TV, which is available everywhere, and there's no telling where YouTube TV will expand next.

