YouTube TV expands to ten more US metropolitan markets

YouTube TV seemed an adequate addition to the increasingly crowded streaming television market, but it launched back in April with a modest area footprint, operating in only five US cities for its first few months. Today, they're expanding availability to anyone in half a dozen secondary metropolitan areas in the country.
Those city-regions include: Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Alabama, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. It's still a slow rollout for a service that competes with the likes of the comparatively-priced Hulu Live TV, which is available everywhere, and there's no telling where YouTube TV will expand next.