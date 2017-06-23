The company has announced a pair of updates for the platform, crucially incorporating Safe Browsing within WebView itself. It means that, should an app request to view a site that's already on Google's malware and phishing databases, you'll be shown a warning. In addition, Google has sandboxed WebView's renderer, making it harder for malicious apps to gain access to the host app.

Developers will be able to enable Safe Browsing by adding a single line of manifest code to their apps. Users, meanwhile, can sit back and relax, knowing that -- soon -- another annoying security hole just got closed. Unless, you know, you're still rocking an older version of Android.