FCC greenlights OneWeb to deliver satellite internet in the US

That just gives OneWeb access to market: It still has to create and deploy its proposed global web of 720 small satellites, which are specced to hang out in non-geostationary low-Earth orbit. It isn't alone in the satellite internet dream, either, with SpaceX planning to start launching its 4,000 tiny signal-beaming machines that make up its network in 2019, while the European Space Agency just signed a pact with 16 other Euro companies to someday deploy its "Satellite for 5G" solution.



Satellite internet isn't the only solution for rural and remote internet users. Google's long-running Project Loon proposed beaming it from aerial balloons, but it's still in uncertain development after the team's lead left in March. Facebook itself pondered a microsatellite network, but sidelined that for Project Aquila, an airliner-sized drone (that's still very much in the testing phase) that will stay aloft for up to 90 days beaming signal down to Earth.