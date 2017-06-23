Google will no longer scan your Gmail for ad targeting

Of course, Google will still collect data from you in many other ways, including your search history, the websites you visit, videos you watch on YouTube, ads you click on, your location on Google-connected devices and more. Facebook and Apple have similar practices as well, so don't think you're getting away from it if you use the internet. The new Gmail data scanning policies just bring the consumer version of Gmail more in line with the rest of Google's products and services. You can, of course, change what you allow Google to see and use at any time within your Google account.