‘Modern Warfare Remastered’ heads to PS4 without the bundle

This fourth installment in the Call of Duty series was a hit with both critics and players, so this new release could see quite a few sales for those of us interested in reliving the game's single- and multiplayer events, including missions like "All Ghillied Up," "Charlie Don't Surf" and "Crew Expendable." The new standalone title will include the full campaign and 16 multiplayer maps from the original, remastered with "full HD visuals and remastered audio," according to a statement from Activision's Brian Raffel. To celebrate the release, Activision is holding a special Call of Duty event called "Days of Summer." It will last for five weeks stargint June 27th and will include in-game giveaways, XP events and new playlists across multiple Call of Duty titles, one of which will be a summer-themed map for Modern Warfare Remastered.