YouTube’s mobile app will adjust to display videos of any size

The YouTube mobile app will soon change the way it presents your videos, dynamically fitting them to the screen you're on no matter what format they were shot in: mobile phone, DSLR, square, 4:3 or 16:9 videos will now fit better on your mobile devices. The update should start to roll out in the coming weeks.

The desktop version of YouTube has a cleaner design that puts video front and center and gives you a new Dark Theme for a more cinematic look. The team is still working on the new design, but you can check out the new look in your browser by going to youtube.com/new, then get back to the current design by selecting "restore classic YouTube" from your Account menu.