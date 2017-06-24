Recommended Reading: Apple's original television aspirations

Apple Is a Step

Closer to Making

Its Own TV Shows

David Sims,

The Atlantic

While the company's television aspirations remain largely a mystery, Apple hired two big names this week to help build its slate of original shows. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, presidents of Sony Pictures Television, will make the move to Cupertino this summer with experience making hits like Damages, Breaking Bad, Justified and other series. The Atlantic offers a look at what this means for Apple and what we can expect from Eddy Cue & Co. in the months to come.