Recommended Reading: Apple's original television aspirations

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
17m ago in Internet
Apple Is a Step
Closer to Making
Its Own TV Shows
David Sims,
The Atlantic

While the company's television aspirations remain largely a mystery, Apple hired two big names this week to help build its slate of original shows. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, presidents of Sony Pictures Television, will make the move to Cupertino this summer with experience making hits like Damages, Breaking Bad, Justified and other series. The Atlantic offers a look at what this means for Apple and what we can expect from Eddy Cue & Co. in the months to come.

The 50 Best Good Bad Movies
The Ringer

Just trust me: You need to read this roundup.

Sorry, Han Solo, Star Wars Don't Need No Stinking Directors
Peter Rubin, Wired

Lucasfilm parted ways with the director duo of the upcoming Hans Solo movie this week, but quickly replaced them with Ron Howard.

The Secret Lives of Playlists
Liz Pelly, Watt

An interesting look at who's really behind some of those Spotify playlists and what you need to know about how it all works.

Welcome to the Wikipedia of the Alt-Right
Alexis Sobel Fitts, Wired

What do you do when you think Wikipedia is run "by the left-wing thought police who administer it?" You make your own alt-right version.

