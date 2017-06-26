Live out your stunt driver dreams in 'Final Fantasy XV'

"Where we're going, we don't need roads."

The #FFXV Regalia Type-D (& the June Update) is now live! pic.twitter.com/symPUcXvQW — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) June 26, 2017

You'll have to hit up mechanic Cindy to upgrade your ride, and while it's not a flying car this time, you do get monster truck tires and some pretty insane suspension alongside that new jump button. It's time to do some stunts -- and try not to trap everyone inside the car. Judging by what we're seeing on Twitter, that might be harder than it sounds.

If you're itching to off road ASAP, we'd temper that enthusiasm a little: you'll need to pick up the meaty 8.65GB patch first. The size of the update is probably because it also houses that Episode Prompto DLC -- set to go live later this week.