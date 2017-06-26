Mohu's latest indoor antenna has a 65-mile range

Mohu's Leaf antennas are super thin, multi-directional indoor versions that you can use to pick up free over-the-air TV channels. The company announced earlier this year that it's also launching a wireless version of its indoor antenna soon. Mohu began producing the thin Leaf antenna line in 2011 and they claim to have saved customers more than $300 million in cable fees.

Mohu's antennas don't require an additional subscription service and the Leaf Glide is available only through Mohu or Amazon. It costs $90.