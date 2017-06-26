You only have to log into NBC's app once across Apple devices

See, the feature syncs across devices, as long as they use the same Apple ID. That means you only need to log in once on your phone, tablet or streaming box to access NBC's streamable shows on all of them. Neat trick, right? Unfortunately, you can only use the feature right now if you're in the US, since it involves collaborating pay TV companies. To see what apps have SSO support, head over to the App Store, select the Featured tab and find the icon that shows your cable provider's logo.