The SNES Classic is real, arrives on September 29th for $80

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you're playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

The $80 system generously includes two controllers this time (the NES Classic only came with one) and fits in the palm of your hand, just like last year's throwback model.

In addition to Star Fox 2, the SNES Classic comes with other massive hits like Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero, Super Metroid, Mega Man X, Yoshi's Island and more.

Interestingly, Nintendo is opting to do region-specific releases this time -- the UK and other territories will get the Super Famicon styling -- it's the same console, just with some different visual flair.

Step back into the '90s with #Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, launching September 29th https://t.co/Jf9wfMkd6i pic.twitter.com/Sq83yEVGNf — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 26, 2017

There's no question this will be an incredibly hot holiday season item, but we're going to be skeptical about Nintendo's commitment to the SNES Classic after last year's debacle. It was basically impossible to get your hands on an NES Classic from the moment it launched, and Nintendo never really caught up with demand. Instead, they just discontinued it, apparently giving up on the truckloads of money they could have made keeping it around.

We're really, really hoping Nintendo doesn't make that mistake this time.

Here's the complete list of games: